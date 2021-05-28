Left Menu

Those who got jobs when Maratha quota was in force be given appointment letters: Patil

PTI | Pune | Updated: 28-05-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 16:22 IST
Those who got jobs when Maratha quota was in force be given appointment letters: Patil
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil demanded on Friday that the candidates selected for government jobs in the Maratha quota before it was struck down should be given appointment letters immediately.

He was speaking during a protest by members of the community to seek restoration of the quota in western Maharashtra's Kolhapur city.

The quota for the Marathas in jobs and education was struck down as unconstitutional by the Supreme Court earlier this month.

Patil said those who were selected for government jobs while the quota was in force should be given appointment letters without delay.

''Besides, the state government should file a review petition (in the Supreme Court) immediately and set up a backward class commission,'' he demanded.

Protesters also demanded a special Assembly session on the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021