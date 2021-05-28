Former DU VC joins Shoolini University

CHANDIGARH and SOLAN, India, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Delhi University Vice Chancellor Dr Dinesh Singh has joined one of India's leading private university, Shoolini University, as an Adjunct Faculty and Director of the Innovation in Education Centre.

Dr Dinesh Singh, a recipient of Padmashri, is a world acclaimed mathematician and educationist. He is a distinguished fellow at the Imperial College, London and has been an adjunct professor of mathematics at the University of Houston.

Winner of several awards and distinctions, Dr Dinesh Singh was instrumental in setting up a Cluster Innovation Center at Delhi University.

Welcoming the acceptance of the offer by Dr Dinesh Singh, Shoolini University Vice Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla, said that the University was honoured to be associated with such a distinguished educationist. He also said Dr Singh's experience and knowledge would be of immense benefit to students and researchers.

Prof Khosla said, ''Dr Singh would lead our efforts to build Mathematics and data sciences as well as lead projects for faculty and students of Shoolini.'' Dr Singh, in his acceptance letter, said that he was delighted to be associated with Shoolini University which has already carved a name for itself and was rubbing shoulders with global universities in various parameters of research and innovation.

Dr Dinesh, who retired from Delhi University last year, is a distinguished academic leader, an innovator, thinker and policy maker.

He has been awarded honorary doctorates from several countries for his work as an educationist and mathematician. He has also served on the Board of Trustees Association of Commonwealth Universities, London, and has been a member of the Steering Committee of Planning Commission, Government of India.

About Shoolini University: Set up in 2009, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences is a research-driven private university with full-recognition from the UGC. A leading university of India, it is recognised for its focus on innovation, quality placements, and world-class faculty. Nestled in the lower Himalayas, the university has received accreditation from NAAC and it is ranked by the NIRF.

