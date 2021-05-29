Left Menu

MP: Group of ministers to prepare plan to run edu institutes

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 29-05-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 14:56 IST
The Madhya Pradesh government has constituted a group of ministers (GoM) to prepare a strategy on how to operate various educational institutes such as schools, colleges, universities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

An order setting up the group of six ministers was issued on Saturday, a state Public Relations Department official said.

The GoM will suggest the strategy to run educational institutes, including private and government schools, colleges, universities and other training institutes amid the pandemic, the order said.

Minister for Sports, Youth Welfare and Technical Education Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Minister for Scheduled Tribe Welfare Meena Singh Mandve, Minister for Medical Education Vishvas Sarang, Minister for Higher Education Mohan Yadav, Minister for School Education Inder Singh Parmar and Minister for Ayush Ramkishore Kaware are the members of the GoM, it said.

The Principal Secretary of the School Education department will be the coordinator of this group, as per the order.

The panel of ministers will hold discussions with the crisis management groups at the village, block and district levels besides with subject experts before submitting its suggestions about operating the educationalinstitutions, the order said.

With the number of the fresh coronavirus positive cases on the decline, the Madhya Pradesh government had recently announced gradual unlocking of 'corona curfew' from June 1.

As of May 28, the tally of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh stood at 7,75,709 while the fatality count was 7,891, an official had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

