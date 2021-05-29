Left Menu

AMU asks students to vacate hostels, return home due to Covid pandemic

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 29-05-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 15:08 IST
AMU asks students to vacate hostels, return home due to Covid pandemic
  • Country:
  • India

The Aligarh Muslim University has asked students to vacate its hostels and return home in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, even as a student leader expressed strong reservations, saying those from rural areas would face difficulties in continuing studies online due to poor connectivity. The decision to this effect was taken during an online meeting of top university officials on Thursday and the order was issued on Friday by the varsity's registrar, Abdul Hamid. Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) spokesperson Prof Shafey Kidwai said it is in ''the interest of students and their health that they vacate the hostels and stay in the safety of their homes''.

Former AMU students’ union president Faizul Hasan on Saturday said by staying in hostels students, who are mostly from rural areas, were able to continue their online studies, which will be very difficult to manage from their native places because of connectivity issues.

It will also become difficult for them to complete admission and other formalities, he said, adding that during travel students will be in the risk of contracting the infection.

Hasan also pointed out that a large number of students were residing in different hostels when restrictions were imposed in Uttar Pradesh in view of the pandemic. Besides, at the campus students are getting the best of medical assistance, including Covid vaccination, which will not be available in most rural areas, he said and urged AMU authorities to review its decision. The registrar has said that letters will be sent by the provost to parents of students who are residing in hostels to ensure that their wards vacate hostels and return home. The letter will be sent to all parents impressing upon them that this step is necessary to ensure safety of health of students in wake of the pandemic, the registrar pointed out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
3
UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

 India
4
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021