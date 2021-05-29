Left Menu

Well-known academician Anandakrishnan no more

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-05-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 18:15 IST
Well-known academician Anandakrishnan no more
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned academician and Padmashri recipient M Anandakrishnan died here on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister M K Stalin and many others condoled the death of the former Vice Chancellor of Anna University.

The deceased, in his early 90s, was reportedly under treatment for COVID-19.

Anandakrishnan had earlier served as chairman of the Board of Governors of IIT, Kanpur.

In his condolence message, Purohit expressed anguish over the demise of the educationist.

Anandakrishnan served in the United Nations at several levels, including Deputy Director of the Commission on Science and Technology for Development, he recalled.

''His demise is a great loss for technical education in Tamil Nadu and the whole country,'' Purohit said.

Stalin paid rich tributes to Anandakrishnan and recalled his contributions in the field of technical education.

Hailing Anandakrishnan as a ''light house'' for students, Stalin recalled that his late father and former chief minister M Karunanidhi had earlier appointed him as the V-C of the premier technical varsity, Anna University here.

During his stint there, Anandakrishnan ensured world class education by bringing in adequate infrastructure at the university, Stalin said in a statement.

''He treated transparent administration and progress in students' education as his two eyes,'' Stalin added.

It was his report on doing away with entrance exams during an earlier DMK regime that enabled rural students get easier access to professional education, he pointed out.

PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss also condoled the demise of the educationist.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
3
UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

 India
4
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021