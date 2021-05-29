Left Menu

Pune: Walk-in vaccination drive for students flying abroad

PTI | Pune | Updated: 29-05-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 19:30 IST
The Pune Municipal Corporation will start a special COVID-19 vaccination drive for students who have to travel abroad for educational purposes, Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said on Saturday.

In a tweet, he said such students can walk into vaccination centres with supporting documents and get inoculated on two days of the week, though this can be extended to all days if the need arises.

Incidentally, on Friday, the Mumbai civic body had announced that students in the 18 to 44 years age group in the metropolis heading to foreign universities can walk in at three dedicated centres on May 31, June 1 and 2 to get vaccinated.

Earlier, Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray had tweeted that he had requested civic chiefs of Pune, Nagpur and Thane to ''make vaccination arrangements for students due to fly abroad for studies''.

