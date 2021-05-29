Left Menu

Assam govt to provide financial aid for children orphaned due to COVID-19

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-05-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 19:41 IST
Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said his government will be providing Rs 3,500 per month to the guardian of every child orphaned due to COVID-19 in the state, for their education and skill development.

Sarma, while addressing a press conference here, also said that the ones who have no extended family will be sent to residential schools or institutions, with the state bearing their expenses.

All such children, who have lost their parents to the pandemic, will be given vocational or skill-based training to ensure they get to earn a livelihood, he said.

The initiative, to be undertaken under a new programme 'Chief Minister's Shishu Seva Scheme' - will be launched on Sunday, marking seven years of the PM Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

