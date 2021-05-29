Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-05-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 19:45 IST
Maha minister seeks COVID-19 awareness program for children
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Satej Patil on Saturday said an awareness program for children and parents about a possible third wave of COVID-19 pandemic should be organised in the state.

Patil, who is guardian minister of Kolhapur, said `Corona: Children Awareness Program' will be rolled out in the western Maharashtra district from Sunday.

It will encourage children and their parents to take precautions to avoid coronavirus infection, he said.

''I have requested Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad to implement this drive across the state,'' the Congress leader said in a statement.

The online drive-in Kolhapur will have school and college teachers on board to raise awareness about the pandemic among students and parents.

''A potential third wave which may hit Maharashtra and other states in August-September is likely to affect children more as predicted by health sector experts,'' the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

