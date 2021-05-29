Left Menu

Roadside bomb kills three university teachers in Afghanistan-police

A roadside bomb hit a bus carrying university staff in northern Afghanistan on Saturday, killing three teachers and wounding 15 others, police said on Saturday. The bus was carrying teachers from Al-Biruni university, said a spokesman for the provincial police, Salim Noori. Some of the wounded teachers were in critical condition, said Hamed Obaidi, a spokesman for the ministry of higher education.

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 29-05-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 19:48 IST
Roadside bomb kills three university teachers in Afghanistan-police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

A roadside bomb hit a bus carrying university staff in northern Afghanistan on Saturday, killing three teachers and wounding 15 others, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in Charikar, the provincial capital of Parwan. The bus was carrying teachers from Al-Biruni university, said a spokesman for the provincial police, Salim Noori.

Some of the wounded teachers were in critical condition, said Hamed Obaidi, a spokesman for the ministry of higher education. No group claimed responsibility for the incident.

Roadside bombs, small magnetic bombs attached under vehicles and other attacks have targeted members of security forces, judges, government officials, civil society activists and journalists in recent months in Afghanistan. The government usually blames the Taliban for such attacks but the insurgent group denies involvement.

Violence has sharply increased since Washington announced plans last month to pull out all U.S. troops out of Afghanistan by Sept. 11. Three weeks ago, a bomb attack outside a school in the capital Kabul killed 68 people, most of the students, and wounded 165 others.

Nearly 1,800 Afghan civilians were killed or wounded in the first three months of 2021 during fighting between government forces and Taliban insurgents despite efforts to find peace, the United Nations said last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
3
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global
4
UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021