TN govt to provide Rs 5 lakh aid to children orphaned by COVID-19

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-05-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 20:38 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced that children orphaned or those who lost either of their parents to coronavirus will be provided with an assistance of Rs five lakh.

Further, the state government will bear all expenses towards their education till graduation.

A special task force under district collector has already been set up to identify the children whose parents succumbed to the disease and provide them with the much-needed assistance, an official release here said.

In order to protect such hapless children, the Chief Minister directed the government officials to provide the relief.

The decision was taken after the chief minister's consultation with senior officials at the secretariat here on Saturday.

According to the release, children of persons who died of COVID-19and are left without support would get Rs 5 lakh each, in the form of a deposit in the beneficiary's name.

The amount along with interest will be given to the child upon attaining the age of 18 years.

Similarly, Rs 5 lakh will be deposited in the name of children who have already lost their mother or father and now lost the only parent to COVID.

Priority in providing accommodation in government homes and hostels will be given to children who have lost their parents.

The CM said the government would bear all the expenses of such children, including accommodation, upto their graduation, it said.

This apart, Rs 3 lakh will be provided as immediate relief to the father or mother of the beneficiary child who lost his or her father or mother to coronavirus.

A monthly allowance of Rs 3,000 will be provided towards the care of children growing up with the support of a relative or guardian, till they reach 18 years of age.

A special committee will be set up at the district level to monitor the scholarships provided to each child and also their education and well being.

''These children and their father or mother will be accorded priority in extending the governments welfare schemes,'' the release further said.

A guidance panel headed by the additional chief secretary of the finance department, officials including those from the social welfare department and representatives from the non-governmental organisations will be formed to formulate guidelines to provide the above relief to each child.

