Yediyurappa announces "Chief Minister's Bala Seva Scheme" for welfare of children orphaned due to COVID-19

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-05-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 21:38 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday announced the ''Chief Minister's Bala Seva Scheme'' for the welfare of children orphaned due to COVID-19, including monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,500 for guardians who are caretakers.

He said the scheme has been prepared on a suggestion from the Centre, for the care of orphaned children.

''Under this scheme Rs, 3,500 per month financial assistance will be given to the guardian, who is the caretaker of the child.

Children below 10 years not having guardians will be put under child care institutions,'' he said.

To provide quality education, children will be admitted to model residential schools like Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Kittur Rani Chennamma Residential Schools and Morarji Desai Residential Schools, he told reporters here.

He said free laptops or tabs will be given to children who have completed 10th standard, to provide them support for higher and vocational education.

For girls who have completed 21 years of age, Rs one lakh will be given for their marriage expenses, higher education and self-employment, he said, adding that for the overall development of the child, mentorship will be provided.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too on Saturday announced a number of welfare measures for children who lost their parents to COVID-19 from the central government, including ensuring a corpus of Rs 10 lakh when they turn 18 and providing for their education.

Stating that details are being worked out on how much it may cost, the CM said details of the scheme will be announced soon and all those affected will be provided with these benefits.

''...How much ever it may cost, we have decided to provide these benefits and are committed to it,'' he said.

