Haryana announces financial aid for Covid-orphaned children

The Haryana government on Saturday announced financial aid and other assistance for children who have lost their parents to COVID-19.

Sharing details of the 'Mukhyamantri Bal Sewa Yojana', Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said this package will be given to rehabilitate and assist children below 18 years of age who have lost their both parents, a surviving parent, legal guardian or adoptive parents due to COVID-19.

The state government will give a monthly amount of Rs 2,500 per child as financial aid to the families taking care of these orphaned children, he said in an official statement here.

This financial assistance would be given till the child turn 18, he said. Further, an amount of Rs 12,000 annually would also be deposited in the bank accounts of such children as other expenses till they reach 18 years of age and are pursuing education, he said.

The CM also announced that the state government would provide a financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per orphaned child per month to the child care institution for the upbringing of such children living there. At present, 59 childcare institutions are functional in Haryana. This amount will be deposited in the bank account as a recurring deposit and the maturity amount will be given on attaining the age of 21 years, while all other expenses will be borne by the child care institutions only, the chief minister announced. He said that in case of adolescent girls orphaned due to COVID-19, free residential education will be provided in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas to ensure their care and proper protection.

''An amount of Rs 51,000 will be credited in accounts of all these girls under Mukhya Mantri Vivah Shagun Yojana and at the time of their marriage this amount along with the interest would be given to them,'' announced Khattar. The CM also announced that a tablet will be given to such students studying in VIII to XII standard and those enrolled in vocational courses.

