Journalists should desist from fake news: UP minister

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Chaudhary Laxmi Narain on Sunday asked journalists to desist from fake news while expressing commitment for their safety. Taking part in a program held to mark Hindi Journalism Day, the minister said the harassment of journalists will not be tolerated. Since Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has the highest regard for journalists, their safety and security is his prime concern, he said. However, journalists are ''advised to desist from fake news'', Chaudhary said. Condemning attacks on journalists, former state education minister Shyam Sundar Sharma said it is the moral responsibility of the government to provide adequate security to journalists.

Impartial reporting creates a healthy environment in society, the former minister added.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)