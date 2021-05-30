Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-05-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 22:07 IST
Telangana extends lockdown till June 9; Owaisi opposes
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
(Eds: adds details, KTR tweet) Hyderabad, May 30 (PTI): Telangana Cabinet on Sunday extended the ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 by another 10 days with relaxations from 6 AM to 1 PM every day.

The present lockdown would end today.

The State Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao, has decided to extend the lockdown in the State for another 10 days from May 31, an official statement from the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's office said.

Also, the Cabinet decided to give relaxation during the lockdown from 6 AM to 1 PM and a grace period of one hour, that is, upto 2 PM to enable thepeople to reach homes, the statement said.

The lockdown would be strictly implemented from 2 PM to 6 AM the next day, it said.

The Cabinet met here to discuss several issues, including the extension of the lockdown.

Before the Cabinet met, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, in a tweet, urged KCR not to extend the lockdown by terming it as not a strategy to combat COVID-19 and said the only long-term solution to the pandemic is universal vaccination.

''Strongly urge @TelanganaCMO to not extend lockdown. If goal is to reduce crowding, then we may consider evening curfews (6 PM onwards) or mini-lockdowns for COVID clusters.

But expecting ~3.5 cr people to live for weeks with just a 4- hour lockdown relaxation is not fair at all,'' Owaisi said in a series of tweets.

The Hyderabad MP said as such, the COVID-19 cases were declining in Telangana even before the lockdown was announced from May 12.

State Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao tweeted saying the Cabinet has decided that students going overseas for higher education would be given vaccination on priority so that they can travel safely guidelines for which would be issued soon.

The Cabinet approved a decision to set up seven medical colleges in the State and their affiliated nursing colleges.

PTI GDK NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

