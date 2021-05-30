Left Menu

Kidnappers abduct students from school in central Nigeria - official

Kidnappers abducted students in an attack on a school in the north-central Nigerian state of Niger, the state governor's chief press secretary said on Sunday. "There was an abduction at an Islamic School in Tegina. But we are yet to ascertain the number of students abducted," Mary Noel Berje told Reuters.

Kidnappers abducted students in an attack on a school in the north-central Nigerian state of Niger, the state governor's chief press secretary said on Sunday.

"There was an abduction at an Islamic School in Tegina. But we are yet to ascertain the number of students abducted," Mary Noel Berje told Reuters. Armed groups have repeatedly attacked schools and universities in northern Nigeria in recent months.

