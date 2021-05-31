Centre in talks with firms like Pfizer; if it succeeds, timeline of completing vaccination by year-end will change: Solicitor general tells SC.
Centre in talks with firms like Pfizer; if it succeeds, timeline of completing vaccination by year-end will change: Solicitor general tells SC.
