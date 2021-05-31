Harappa Receives Honorable Mention From Fast Company For Its #BEAT2020 Initiative

• In March 2020, even before India's first lockdown was announced, Harappa opened up enrollment to its Embracing Change course; to help individuals build grit, resilience and effectively navigate setbacks • For the initiative, Harappa received an honorable mention in Fast Company's list of companies that have achieved the incredible impact in 2020 • Announces TENACITY Initiative, to strengthen its commitment to helping its learner community NEW DELHI, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harappa, a learner-centric institution of the future, recently received an honorable mention in Fast Company's list of companies that have achieved incredible impact and have been in business for under 4 years. This acknowledgement was a result of their #BEAT2020 campaign that was launched last year to help learners, students and anyone else interested fearlessly navigate tough times.

With the belief that no matter where we are or what we do, we can overcome every challenge we face, Harappa had opened up enrollment to their Embracing Change course in March 2020. 280,000 learners enrolled for the course and many have reviewed and rated it positively. Shreyasi Singh, Founder & CEO, Harappa, said, ''It's no secret that the pandemic has changed the world in ways we could've ever imagined. It has disrupted dreams and industries, shifted goalposts, and made plans redundant. It's been confusing, chaotic, and challenging to say the very least. In times like these, it's crucial for individuals and organizations to come together to share their expertise and resources. We're delighted to receive an honorable mention from Fast Company and hope our latest initiative - TENACITY - will continue to benefit our learner community through key resources, frameworks and toolkits.'' Harappa has strengthened its commitment to empowering its learning community through a 30-day resilience journey called TENACITY. The initiative aims to help its learners - and anyone else interested - navigate the uncertainty and chaos that the second wave of the pandemic has brought with it. TENACITY leverages collective insights and a wealth of lived wisdom across Harappa faculty and their self-paced courses. Interested individuals can sign up for the initiative to receive something unique in their inbox everyday for 30 days: a video clip, a tool, an invite to a live webinar, and more.

Advertisement

About Harappa Education Harappa is a learner-centered institution of the future. Their courses and programs drive transformative career success using Thrive Skills-an essential set of cognitive, social, and behavioral skills that enable individuals to continuously succeed, at every stage of their career. Harappa's pedagogical approach is rooted in academic research, expert insights and behavioral science.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1520907/HarappaLogo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)