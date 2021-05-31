Left Menu

Vaccination for students, others going abroad to work from tomorrow

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-05-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 19:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Vaccination for students going abroad for studies and those who need to go overseas to get employed will start here from Tuesday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan has said.

''The vaccination programme for students going to foreign countries to pursue their studies and those who need to travel to get employed in other countries will be launched on Tuesday at 3 PM in the administrative block of the Bengaluru City University,'' Narayan, who heads the COVID-19 Task Force, said in a statement.

He asked students willing to get inoculated to possess visas, admission receipts, or any such relevant documents.

Certificates confirming the inoculation will be issued on the spot, he said.

