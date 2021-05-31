COVID-19: Children's unit needed in Osmanabad, says minister
A possible third wave of coronavirus infections may affect children and there was need for a 100-bed paediatric unit to be set up in Osmanabad soon, Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh said on Monday.
He also informed that a medical college with a student intake of 100 will commence here from the next academic year.
The minister said he had visited a few sites for the college during the day, and a 20-acre plot belonging to ITI College seemed feasible.
