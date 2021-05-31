Left Menu

COVID-19: Children's unit needed in Osmanabad, says minister

PTI | Osmanabad | Updated: 31-05-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 19:51 IST
A possible third wave of coronavirus infections may affect children and there was need for a 100-bed paediatric unit to be set up in Osmanabad soon, Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh said on Monday.

He also informed that a medical college with a student intake of 100 will commence here from the next academic year.

The minister said he had visited a few sites for the college during the day, and a 20-acre plot belonging to ITI College seemed feasible.

