COVID-19: Children's unit needed in Osmanabad, says minister

A possible third wave of coronavirus infections may affect children and there was need for a 100-bed paediatric unit to be set up in Osmanabad soon, Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh said on Monday.

He also informed that a medical college with a student intake of 100 will commence here from the next academic year.

Advertisement

The minister said he had visited a few sites for the college during the day, and a 20-acre plot belonging to ITI College seemed feasible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)