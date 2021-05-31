Left Menu

UP Cabinet okays Rs 30 lakh for kin of personnel who died due to Covid within 30 days of poll duty

Hence, for the ex-gratia, death due to COVID-19 within 30 days from election duty has been made the eligibility criteria, the spokesperson said.The decision by the UP Cabinet comes days after a teachers body claimed that over 1,600 teachers and workers of the Basic Education Department have died in Uttar Pradesh since the first week of April due to COVID-19, and said that 90 per cent of them were on panchayat polls duty.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 31-05-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 31-05-2021 23:36 IST
UP Cabinet okays Rs 30 lakh for kin of personnel who died due to Covid within 30 days of poll duty
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Monday approved a financial assistance of Rs 30 lakh for the kin of the government personnel who died during duty in the recently-held panchayat election, including those who succumbed to COVID-19 within 30 days of poll duty, a spokesperson said.

The Cabinet which met virtually also approved increasing the ex-gratia amount from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 30 lakh.

''The duration of duty as defined by the Election Commission of India was the basis on which the State Election Commission had formed the guidelines, in which the duration of COVID-19 infection and death was not considered. Hence, for the ex-gratia, death due to COVID-19 within 30 days from election duty has been made the eligibility criteria,'' the spokesperson said.

The decision by the UP Cabinet comes days after a teachers' body claimed that over 1,600 teachers and workers of the Basic Education Department have died in Uttar Pradesh since the first week of April due to COVID-19, and said that 90 per cent of them were on panchayat polls duty. ''As many as 1,621 teachers and workers of the Basic Education Department have died since the first week of April following the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19 to May 16. Of these 1,621 deaths, more than 90 per cent of the teachers were on panchayat election duty,'' Dinesh Chandra Sharma, president of the Uttar Pradesh Praathmik Shikshak Sangh, had told PTI.

He had also claimed while 8-10 people died due to heart attack, the majority of deaths were due to COVID-19.

However, Satish Chandra Dwivedi, the UP minister of state (independent charge) for basic education, had said that all these deaths cannot be attributed to election duty and according to government data, only three teachers had died due to COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
2
(Update: Launched) Realme X7 Max 5G price leaked hours ahead of official launch

(Update: Launched) Realme X7 Max 5G price leaked hours ahead of official lau...

 India
3
BRIEF-RBNZ Releases Findings Of Independent Reports On Data Breach

BRIEF-RBNZ Releases Findings Of Independent Reports On Data Breach

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021