Girl's video requesting lesser homework catches J&K L-G's attention, orders change in policy
A six-year-old girl's video message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi complaining of a huge burden of homework through online education not only won hearts on the internet but triggered a policy change in Jammu and Kashmir to lighten the pressure on school kids.

In a short video posted on Twitter that went viral, the girl appeals to the Prime Minister to ease the burden of homework on school kids. The video has so far garnered nearly 3.3 lakh views and nearly 19,000 likes catching the attention of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The L-G has directed the School Education department to come out with a policy in 48 hours to ease the burden of homework on school students.

"Assalamualaikum Modi sahib," is how the girl starts her video message to the PM as she complains of her teachers giving her too much homework through Zoom classes.

"My classes are from 10 am till 2 pm... This much homework is for students of Class 6, 7, 10. Why are kids given this much homework Modi sahab?" she says.

The cute video moved Sinha who described it as a "very adorable complaint".

He directed the department to come out with a policy within 48 hours to lighten the burden of homework on school kids.

"Very adorable complaint. Have directed the school education department to come out with a policy within 48 hours to lighten burden of homework on school kids. Childhood innocence is gift of God and their days should be lively, full of joy and bliss," the L-G said on Twitter.

