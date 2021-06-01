Union education minister admitted to AIIMS due to post-Covid complications
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2021 12:36 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 12:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ''Nishank'' was admitted to the AIIMS here on Tuesday morning due to post-Covid complications.
According to sources, the minister is admitted under Dr Neeraj Nischal, an associate professor in the Department of Medicine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).
Advertisement
''He (Pokhriyal) was admitted due to post-Covid complications on Tuesday morning. He is admitted under Dr Neeraj Nishchal,'' a source said.
The education Minister had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 21.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hungary could lead the EU pack with post-COVID rate hike in June
Greek PM hopes refurbished airports become 'bridges' for freer post-COVID summer
Malta residents to get 100 euro vouchers in post-COVID reboot
Elevating psychology as a viable career option is imperative in post-Covid India
Haryana to start post-Covid care centres in major govt hospitals: Anil Vij