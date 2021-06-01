Left Menu

Gujarat principal health secretary transferred to Tamil Nadu

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 01-06-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 14:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat cadre IAS officer Jayanti Ravi, currently serving as Principal Secretary in the state Health and Family and Welfare Department, has been appointed as Secretary, Auroville Foundation in Tamil Nadu, on deputation.

The Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet had approved Ravi's deputation on May 24.

The committee has approved the proposal of the Department of Higher Education to appoint Ravi at Auroville on deputation, said the order issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions on Tuesday.

Ravi, a 1991-batch IAS officer, will remain, Secretary, Auroville Foundation, for a period of ''three years with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post'', it stated.

Ravi, 53, a native of Chennai, holds a PhD in e-governance and an M.Sc in Nuclear Physics among other qualifications.

Auroville is an experimental township in Viluppuram district mostly in the state of Tamil Nadu with some parts in the Union Territory of Puducherry.

