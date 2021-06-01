100 shots, 400 in line: students complain about BMC's walk-in vaccination facility

Several students who are heading to foreign countries for education had to return without getting a coronavirus vaccine jab for the second day in a row at civic-run Rajawadi Hospital here.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) last week announced walk-in vaccination -- without registration -- for such students from the city at Kasturba Hospital, Rajawadi Hospital and Cooper Hospital from Monday to Wednesday.

It had allocated 500 vaccine doses for this category on Tuesday -- 200 each at Kasturba and Cooper hospitals and 100 at Rajawadi Hospital, sources said.

But a large number of students turned up at the suburban Rajawadi Hospital in the morning.

''We are waiting in the queue for the vaccination at Rajawadi, Ghatkopar. Number of doses allocated are 100 and people standing in the queue are about 400plus. Please make sure we all get vaccines,'' tweeted Sandesh Avhad, a student, tagging the BMC and Maharashtra tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray.

Rahul K, another student, said he was waiting in the queue since 7 while many others had landed there even earlier.

''I came to Rajawadi yesterday, saw the huge queue, asked the cops what to do, they said come tomorrow, so I went home. Bmc boasts 300plus vaccines given later in the evening.

So I got punished for cooperating.

''I went today as well, today exact 100 dose. Asked to go home again,'' Shah Tweeted.

Mangala Gomare, executive health officer of the BMC, did not respond to calls and text messages seeking comment.

The gap between two doses is also an issue for those who are planning to travel abroad.

''My child going (to) USA in 1st week of August took vaccination today at Rajawadi hospital and got the cowin update and sms with 84 days for second shot.

''Students got vaccinated on 31st May got update for second shot after 4 weeks. kindly look into the matter and resolve the issue,'' Aruna, a parent, said on Twitter.

According to BMC officials, nearly 1,000 doses of vaccines were administered on the first day of walk-in facility at the three centres -- 338 at Kasturba Hospital, 324 at Cooper Hospital and 325 atRajawadi Hospital.

