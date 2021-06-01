Left Menu

Gujarat government recruits 2,938 schoolteachers

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 01-06-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 19:28 IST
The Gujarat government on Tuesday appointed more than 2,900 teachers for grant-in-aid higher secondary schools in the state.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani gave appointment letters to 2,938 'Teaching Assistants' or teachers at a virtual ceremony in Gandhinagar, said a government release.

Speaking on the occasion, Rupani said the entire recruitment process was conducted in a face-less and transparent manner.

Though schools are shut due to coronavirus, the government went ahead with the recruitment to make sure students of Classes 11 and 12 do not suffer due to a shortage of teachers, the release quoted the CM as saying.

Rupani said the state government has recruited over 14,000 schoolteachers in the last 10 years.

On the occasion, education secretary Vinod Rao said the student-teacher ratio has dropped below 30:1 after the recruitment of 2,938 teachers for grant-in-aid higher secondary schools in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

