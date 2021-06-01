Left Menu

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Manipur extends closure of schools

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 01-06-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 19:38 IST
Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Manipur extends closure of schools
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Manipur government has extended the closure of schools until further orders due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, officials said on Tuesday.

The state government had declared summer vacation in the schools from May 1 to May 31 to tackle the surge in coronavirus cases.

Commissioner Education (Schools) T Ranjit in an order said, there is still a need to close down all schools in public interest after due consideration of the prevailing COVID-19 positive cases and fatalities.

The order also said that ''online classes will be resumed/ continued as usual with immediate effect''.

All coaching classes and hostels will also remain closed, it said.

The state on Tuesday reported 798 new COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to 51,549.

Eighteen fresh fatalities were also registered to take the death toll to 825.

Schools in Manipur had reopened on January 27 after a gap of ten months for classes 9-12.

In April, the state authority had announced to postone the matriculation examination and higher secondary examination which were scheduled to be held from May 6 and May 5 respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021