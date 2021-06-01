Presidency student body to donate money from fest fund to treat COVID affected children

The Presidency University Students Union (PUSU) has decided to donate around 40 per cent of the fund earmarked for the annual fest for COVID-19 affected childrens treatment at a hospital in South Kolkata.

The spokesperson of the SFI controlled union, Debnil Paul, said on Tuesday that beds and other infrastructure will be added to the children's hospital with donated money.

Advertisement

Another PUSU member Deeprajit said that about Rs 3 lakh will be donated to the hospital, which will be around 40 per cent of the total earmarked amount at the union's disposal.

''We hope that student unions of other colleges and universities will come forward in the same way,'' Paul said.

A university spokesperson said, ''We are proud of our students. We have extended our support to the move.'' The PUSU also decided to use 30 per cent of the festival fund to help students who are facing economic hardship due to the COVID-19 situation.

Around Rs 2 lakh will be distributed among students who will be applying for help by producing an income certificate, Deeprajit said.

The university spokesperson said the authorities also agreed to a proposal of fee waiver for odd (previous) semester candidates if the appeal is backed by proper documents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)