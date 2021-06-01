Left Menu

US city donates USD 10,000 to Chennai for covid-19 relief

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-06-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 21:58 IST
US city donates USD 10,000 to Chennai for covid-19 relief
Representative Image Image Credit: PxHere
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai Sister City in the US, San Antonio, has donated USD 10,000 towards COVID-19 relief work in the southern metropolis.

A release from the US Consulate General here said San Antonio, Texas, donated the sum as a gesture of solidarity with its sister city.

Chennai and San Antonio signed a Sister City International agreement in 2008 to deepen cooperation between the two in trade, investment, and culture.

''Members of the Rotary Club of San Antonio donated USD 5,000 to the Rotary Club of Madras East as a token of the sister city's support during this unprecedented time.'' ''Anuja SA, a non-profit organization created to promote the Sister City alliance between San Antonio and Chennai, donated USD 5,000 to double the total donation to USD 10,000,'' it said.

US Consul General Judith Ravin was quoted as saying that ''it is wonderful to witness two global communities come together through the Sister Cities program in times of need.'' San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said his city ''stands in support of those who are affected by the ongoing crisis in India.'' The relationship between Chennai and San Antonio was an important one, Nirenberg added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021