Left Menu

State boards should cancel exams: Akhilesh Yadav

In a tweet in Hindi, Yadav said, Finally, the insensitive BJP government had to bow down to the pressure of the examinees-parents and they had to take the decision to cancel the CBSE class 12 exams.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 02-06-2021 10:16 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 10:05 IST
State boards should cancel exams: Akhilesh Yadav
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday demanded that state boards should also cancel examinations like those of the CBSE.

His remarks come a day after the government decided to cancel the CBSE class 12 board exams amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and the anxiety among students, parents, and teachers must be put to an end. In a tweet in Hindi, Yadav said, ''Finally, the insensitive BJP government had to bow down to the pressure of the examinees-parents and they had to take the decision to cancel the CBSE class 12 exams. Now on this basis, the examinations of other boards and state boards should also be canceled''.

''No examination without vaccination'', he added. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had said in a statement on Tuesday that the cancellation of the exams is in the interest of students, parents, and teachers.

He said a decision about the class XII exams of the UP Secondary Board would soon be taken after a meeting with the chief minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global
4
Vaccines boost natural immunity against COVID-19: Study

Vaccines boost natural immunity against COVID-19: Study

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021