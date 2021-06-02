Report tells of sexual assault, racism at military institute

The Virginia Military Institute has tolerated and failed to address institutional racism and sexism and must be held accountable for making changes, according to a state-sanctioned report released Tuesday. The 145-page report, put together by an independent law firm at the request of the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, states that “racial slurs and jokes are not uncommon” and “contribute to an atmosphere of hostility toward minorities.” Some graduates welcomed the findings as long-overdue at a nearly two-century-old institution that carries the prestige of educating Gen. George Patton but is also indelibly tied to nation's history of racism and sexism. Others said the report mischaracterized “isolated” incidents that can happen at any school. Among other findings, the report found that a racial disparity exists among cadets who have been dismissed by the school's student-run honour court. Cadets of colour represent 23 per cent of the corps but make up 41 per cent of those dismissed since 2011.

The report also said that sexual assault is prevalent yet inadequately addressed at the nation's oldest state-supported military college. A survey found that 14 per cent of female cadets reported being sexually assaulted, while 63 per cent said that a fellow cadet had told them that he or she was a victim of sexual assault. “The racist and misogynistic acts and outcomes uncovered during this investigation are disturbing,” the report states. “Although VMI has no explicitly racist or sexist policies that it enforces, the facts reflect an overall racist and sexist culture.” The report includes several other concerns at the 182-year-old institution: VMI is less diverse than other schools. It maintains an ”outdated'' reverence for the Civil War and Confederacy. And a rift between athletes and non-athletes has led “to the incorrect perception that athlete' means African American.'” The report said the state should require VMI to submit quarterly reports on diversity and inclusion efforts, adding that VMI “will likely follow through on its promised reforms only if it is forced to do so.” The school's first Black superintendent, retired US Army Maj. Gen. Cedric T Wins, said the school has already been moving toward becoming more inclusive and welcoming. Those efforts include the removal of a prominent statue of Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson, who taught at VMI, in December. Wins added that he developed an action plan following “deep dives” into VMI's policies that will help to better unify cadets. “And so now it's up to us to take the report, along with our Board of Visitors, and look at it and understand what the recommendations are,” Wins told The Associated Press during a phone interview. “And we'll certainly have conversations with state agencies ... and chart a path in terms of the direction that we need to go.” Shah Rahman, a 1997 VMI graduate, told the AP that Tuesday's report is “quite critical of VMI's minority and gender inequities, and rightly so.'' But Rahman added that the report ''is also an opportunity for VMI to correct its course.” Rahman said he's hopeful because Gen. Wins, who graduated from the school in 1985, has already made changes since becoming interim superintendent in November and then superintendent in April. “Wins attending VMI as a man of color is an important part of the overall reason for my hope,” Rahman said. ”He has an understanding of the dynamics of the institution.'' Other alums pushed back at the report, saying it relied on isolated incidents that failed to add up to structural biases.

“I would say that it is systemically hard — but it's hard for everybody,” said Mathew Daniel, who graduated in 1985. Daniel helped form a political action committee, The Spirit of VMI, in the wake of negative reports regarding the school's culture.

