Committee support return for primary school learners to daily attendance

The Portfolio Committee on Basic Education has come out in support of Basic Education's (DBE) decision to return primary school learners (Grades R to 7) to the daily attendance and traditional timetabling model from 26 July 2021.

Committee Chairperson Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba said the committee supports the decision, as long as the department can ensure that there is a safe and secure environment to go back to school.

"I have noticed that there has been regressing when the younger ones only have alternative days of schooling," Mbinqo-Gigaba said.

On Tuesday, the committee received a presentation from the DBE on the status of school preparedness for a possible COVID-19 third wave.

This follows the directions issued recently by the department that provides clarity on the date of the return of all learners in primary schools.

The committee heard that at the start of the third term, South Africa may be over the COVID-19 third wave. This synchronised with the vaccination of teachers will be important for herd immunity and safer schools.

Mbinqo-Gigaba said the committee noted the loss in learning hours that has already occurred in the 2021 school year due to the academic year starting later, with the majority of learners not attending five days of schooling per week, as they were using a rotational system.

"This, together with the loss of learning hours in 2020 does not bode well for our education system. We know and understand that it is not a South African phenomenon but a worldwide challenge. However we remain concerned," Mbinqo-Gigaba said.

The committee also heard that DBE has identified the key issues that are most likely to compromise compliance with health protocols and organised them into 14 dashboard indicators.

These include facilities, adequate water, basic sanitation and hygiene packages, special schools, number of infrared thermometers, learner transport, schools' nutrition programme, the number of screeners, provision of COVID-19 essentials, psychosocial support to learners and staff, quality of learning and teaching campaign (QLTC), and communication.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga informed the committee that the department's decisions on the return to school are done in consultation with the Department of Health.

Motshekga noted that, should the Health Department advise otherwise [or] if the possible third wave hits the country, the department will reconsider and revise its position regarding the daily return of learners.

Regarding the Grade 12 class of 2021, the Minister said education authorities will try to keep the learners in school for as long as possible, in order to try to cover the gaps.

"They are Grade 11s of 2020 and already the whole curriculum was not covered. They lost close to 60% of school time over the period," Minister Motshekga told the committee.

Consultation with South African Weather Services

The committee further heard that the department is in consultation with the South African Weather Services regarding the winter period, which tends to lead to more people contracting colds and flu.

Most parts of the country will have above-normal rainfalls with above-average minimum and maximum temperature expected.

"The DBE informed the committee that it will, on a weekly basis, track progress each province is making and that good practices identified during weekly one-on-one virtual meetings with the provinces, will be shared with all the provinces," the chairperson said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)