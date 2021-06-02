ZS reaches Haryana: On a mission to strengthen community-led developments and literacy rate

MUMBAI, India, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZS, a professional services firm, partnered with NeeV learning centre and S M Sehgal Foundation to support various areas of need in Haryana as part of its ZS Cares mission. Every year, ZS conducts a global ZS Cares program where employees engage in various initiatives to drive positive change in communities around the world. Given the social distancing norms required since 2020, ZS has continued to find innovative ways to conduct this program and collaborate with various NGOs dedicated to the pressing issues within the community.

NeeV, a learning centre dedicated to underserved students in Gurugram, focuses its energies and resources on improving the early stages of an individual's growth and education. To help the centre adapt during the pandemic, a team of ZSers joined with NeeV to move its in-person format to a new, virtual one. ZSers volunteered their time and expertise in setting up virtual connections to give students access to all the opportunities that NeeV provides them to help them achieve their goals. The teams from ZS and NeeV each focused on different categories. One team was dedicated to students gearing up to enter post-secondary education, providing career and college counselling, résumé-building sessions, mock interviews and tutoring for college admissions examinations. Another team dedicated their time to help students build on their lessons in school with supplemental learning. ZSers also worked with students from all grades to improve their English fluency through reading comprehension lessons, group discussions, debates and writing.

Shalini from NeeV added, ''A wise man once said, we make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give. In these challenging times, it is natural to prioritise one's survival. But it is commendable that ZS still strongly believes in sharing their resources with those in need. ZS's continued contributions are a source of encouragement for us. It's the coming together of capable and compassionate organizations like ZS that can truly make a difference within our communities.'' Through the ZS Cares program, ZS also worked with the S M Sehgal Foundation (Sehgal Foundation), a public charitable trust that aims to strengthen community-led development initiatives to achieve positive social, economic and environmental change across rural India. Following a digital literacy curriculum, ZSers taught students of Kota Junior High School to use digital devices and navigate the internet, develop email-writing skills, understand the fundamentals of Microsoft Office and conduct online research, along with life skills such as health and sanitation, decision-making, self-confidence and building a positive peer culture.

Additionally, solar panels were installed at the school to provide reliable, cost-free electricity for six fans, six lamps and two power outlets. In their continued efforts to contribute to the community, ZSers also focused on hand hygiene and distributed sanitation kits to students to promote good health. During this volunteer partnership, enrolment at the Kota Junior High School increased from 160 to more than 200 students, and regular attendance improved from about 45% to 90%.

Apoorva Aggarwal, office managing principal, ZS, New Delhi, said, ''ZSers are committed to volunteerism and charitable work as exemplified by such multiyear initiatives to elevate quality of life. Continuously engaging in meaningful, long-term associations with charitable organizations, ZSers ensure a brighter tomorrow in-and beyond-their communities.'' Sanjay Joshi, regional managing principal and Head of Asia, ZS, said, ''Although the COVID-19 pandemic changed day-to-day life for billions of people around the world, the needs of underserved students intensified. ZS Cares, in that sense, forms the fabric of our social and cultural outlook with which we deliver impact beyond our business ecosystem. With our ZS Cares year-round, far-reaching initiatives, we strive to balance out the different needs across different regions. While we focused in Pune with healthcare infrastructure, we ensured that other areas such as literacy rate and basic infrastructure are being addressed in Gurugram.'' Through ZS Cares, employees of the firm also worked in different regions including North America, London, Pune, New York and other locations to address varied issues. The program involved 28 offices dedicating more than 5,000 hours to better their communities in one day. During these initiatives, 15+ pro bono projects were undertaken and 35+ organizations benefitted from these activities.

About ZS ZS is a professional services firm that works side-by-side with companies to help develop and deliver products that drive customer value and company results. We leverage our deep industry expertise, leading-edge analytics, technology and strategy to create solutions that work in the real world. With more than 35 years of experience and 7,000-plus ZSers in 28 offices worldwide, we are passionately committed to helping companies and their customers thrive. To learn more, visit http://www.zs.com/ or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

