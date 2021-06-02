MP government cancels class 12 state board exam amid pandemic

The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to cancel the Class 12 state board exam considering the safety of students amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, a day after the Centre decided against holding the class 12 exam for the CBSE board.

The state government had already cancelled the state board exam for students of Class 10.

''The class 12 board exams (organised by the MP Board of Secondary Education) for the year 2020-21 will not be held this year. The life of students is precious for us. We can take care of their career later,'' Chouhan said in a video statement posted on Twitter after holding a meeting with officials.

Chouhan said it was not appropriate to put a mental burden of examination on children amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the option to take the examination will be available for interested students after the pandemic.

''This option will be open for those students who want to appear in exams in a bid to improve their scores. After the end of the pandemic, such students can appear in the exam,'' Chouhan said.

The chief minister said a group of ministers has been constituted to decide how class 12 students can be evaluated.

''The results of the Class 10 students of the state board will be declared based on an internal valuation,'' he said.

On Tuesday, the Central government decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

As of Tuesday, the tally of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh stood at 7,81,108 and the overall death toll was 8,112, the state health department said.

