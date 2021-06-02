Left Menu

AMU pro-chancellor dies due to Covid complications

Aligarh Muslim University AMU Pro-chancellor Ibne Saeed Khan died at his home here due to Covid complications, his family said on Wednesday.Khan, 98, passed away on Tuesday night, according to a release issued by the university.

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 02-06-2021 16:35 IST
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Pro-chancellor Ibne Saeed Khan died at his home here due to Covid complications, his family said on Wednesday.

Khan, 98, passed away on Tuesday night, according to a release issued by the university. He was the longest living alumnus of the AMU and had held several posts in different governing bodies of the university, including that of honorary treasurer for the past thirty years.

He had recently recovered from coronavirus but suffered a setback due to Covid complications, according his family members. AMU Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor paid rich tributes to him and said the university was indebted to the pro-chancellor for yeoman services rendered over the years. He was laid to rest on Wednesday afternoon at his family graveyard at Chhatari town in the neighbouring Bulandshshar.

He is survived by his two sons and a daughter. A number of faculty and retired teachers of AMU died after contracting the infection in the second wave of Covid.

