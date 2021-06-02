AMU pro-chancellor dies due to Covid complications
Aligarh Muslim University AMU Pro-chancellor Ibne Saeed Khan died at his home here due to Covid complications, his family said on Wednesday.Khan, 98, passed away on Tuesday night, according to a release issued by the university.
- Country:
- India
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Pro-chancellor Ibne Saeed Khan died at his home here due to Covid complications, his family said on Wednesday.
Khan, 98, passed away on Tuesday night, according to a release issued by the university. He was the longest living alumnus of the AMU and had held several posts in different governing bodies of the university, including that of honorary treasurer for the past thirty years.
He had recently recovered from coronavirus but suffered a setback due to Covid complications, according his family members. AMU Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor paid rich tributes to him and said the university was indebted to the pro-chancellor for yeoman services rendered over the years. He was laid to rest on Wednesday afternoon at his family graveyard at Chhatari town in the neighbouring Bulandshshar.
He is survived by his two sons and a daughter. A number of faculty and retired teachers of AMU died after contracting the infection in the second wave of Covid.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
FEATURE-Concern over 'chemsex' grows as COVID-19 shuts Thailand's LGBT+ bars
US says it will keep providing assistance to India in fight against COVID
Taiwan says it is in talks for COVID-19 vaccines from U.S.
China reports 22 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 25 a day earlier
Japan's economy slumps more than expected as COVID-19 hits consumption