Punjab Cabinet approves creation of Malerkotla as 23rd district

A total of 192 villages will be included in Malerkotla district.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-06-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 17:28 IST
The Punjab Cabinet on Wednesday gave formal approval to the creation of Malerkotla as the state's 23rd district. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had announced the creation of a new district of Malerkotla, carving the state's Muslim-majority town from Sangrur district, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr on May 14.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by Singh, was held here on Wednesday.

The cabinet also gave its go-ahead for upgrading Amargarh, which was part of the Malerkotla sub-division, as sub-division or tehsil.

Malerkotla district would now consist of three sub-divisions --Malerkotla, Ahmedgarh and Amargarh, according to an official statement. A total of 192 villages will be included in Malerkotla district.

The cabinet authorised the chief minister to approve the creation of new posts for offices of 12 departments which include police, rural development and panchayats, social justice and minorities, agriculture and farmer welfare, social security and women and child development, health, education (primary and secondary). PTI CHS VSD KJ

