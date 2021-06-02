Plea to modify CBSE policy for calculating class 10 marks:HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt stand

The policy of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for calculating marks of class 10 students based on the internal assessment by schools was unconstitutional and requires to be modified, a PIL claimed in the Delhi High Court which on Wednesday sought the Centre and Delhi government's response to the plea.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Ministry of Education, the Directorate of Education of Delhi government and the Board seeking their stand on the issue raised by an NGO.

In its petition, NGO Justice for All has said,''The policy of moderating the average marks assessed by the school, based on the historical performance of the previous average result of the school, in terms of the best overall performance of the school would be injustice to the students as the performance of school is not relatable in any manner with the performance of the student.'' It has also said moderating the marks in consonance with the overall average score of the district, national and state average ''was absolutely unreasonable, illogical and punitive for the students of a school which would appear in the board exams for the first time'', with no previous data of performance.

The NGO has alleged that it can also lead to the manipulation of marks and exploitation, extortion of the students and parents.

