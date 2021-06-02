Left Menu

Left MPs stage protest demanding recall of Lakshadweep administrator

PTI | Thiruvan | Updated: 02-06-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 20:06 IST
Left Parliamentarians from Kerala on Wednesday staged a protest before the Raj Bhavan here against the central government and sought recall of Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel.

CITU general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem, Lok Sabha rpt Lok Sabha MPs Thomas Chazhikadan, A M Ariff, Rajya Sabha MPs John Brittas, V Sivadasan, Binoy Vishwam and M V Shreyams Kumar took part in the protest.

The MPs raised save Lakshadweep slogans during the day-long protest and sought removal of the administrator.

Expressing solidarity with the people of Lakshadweep, the Kerala Assemblyhad on Monday unanimously passed a resolution demanding recall of the islands administrator Patel and requesting the immediate intervention of the Centre to protect the lives and livelihood of the islanders.

Meanwhile, Kareem once again sought the permission from the Additional District Magistrate of Kavaratti to visit the islands along with other parliamentarians.

''I would like to inform that we are not visiting Lakshadweep as tourists for the purpose of sightseeing.'' ''We are elected members of Parliament visiting an integral part of our nation on that official capacity to interact with the authorities of the local bodies and other elected representatives of the people there in connection with the recent developments in the island,'' Kareem said in a letter seeking permission.

On May 30, the ADM had rejected permission for the MPs and asked them to postpone the visit.

An archipelago located in the Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep is witnessing protests by local people for some days over the recent actions and administrative reforms being implemented by Patel.

The Assembly had unanimously adopted a resolution seeking Patel's recall, becoming the first state in the country to express solidarity with the islands, where regulations over beef and liquor, among others, have sparked a row.

