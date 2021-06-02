Three girls drown in pond in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Three girls drowned in a pond in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Wednesday, an official said.
The incident happened in the Khuntpani block when the girls, aged between four and six, belonging to the same family reached near the pond while playing, he said.
The family members, villagers said, were busy repairing their house before the rainy season.
A girl who witnessed the incident told the family about it and the relatives rushed to the spot to rescue them.
However, all the three girls were declared dead when taken to the Chaibasa Subdivisional Hospital.
