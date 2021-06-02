Left Menu

Goa govt cancels Class 12 exam of state board

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 02-06-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 22:39 IST
The Goa government on Wednesday announced that the Class 12 examination of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has been cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

''After extensive consultations, it has been decided that the Class 12 Exams shall be cancelled as the health and safety of our students is of utmost priority,'' Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted.

''This will also help put an end to the anxiety amongst the students, parents and teachers. The results will be declared as per a well-defined objective criteria,'' he added.

In the morning, Sawant chaired a meeting of senior officials from the Board and state education department after which he had said the decision would be taken by evening.

Some 21,000 students were eligible to appear for the Class 12 Goa board exams.

The Union government on Tuesday canceled the CBSE Class 12 board exams in view of the COVID-19 situation.

