Best and most student-friendly decision: PM Modi on Class 12 exam cancellation

A day after his government decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the decision was taken after an extensive consultative process, and that this was the best and most student-friendly move.

The central government received several inputs from across the country that were insightful, enabling it to take a ''student-friendly'' decision, he said.

Following the Centre's decision to cancel class 12 CBSE board exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, several states including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand called off their board exams on Wednesday while a few others said they will take a call soon.

Responding to a number of tweets lauding the decision, Modi said health and welfare of students is our topmost priority.

He noted that this has been a chaotic year for students with the joys of growing up partly snatched away as they remained confined to their homes and spent less time with friends.

''As you said, in the current times, this was the best and most student friendly decision,'' he said replying to a tweet.

Responding to a teacher's post, the prime minister said the teaching community has played an outstanding role in the past year.

''I would like to applaud all the teachers for supporting the students and ensuring that the education journey continues under the new normal,'' he said.

