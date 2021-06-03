UDF picks hole in Kerala's much-hyped digital education system in COVID era

A day after the new academic year began in state-run schools via online, the opposition Congress-led UDF on Thursday flayed the Left government in Kerala over the alleged ''digital divide'' existing in terms of virtual education and urged them to ensure online study equipment to all students.

The House saw the ruling and opposition benches sparring over the number of students who lack access to online study facilities in the state.

Education Minister V Sivankutty said about 49,000 students do not have digital access in the state at present quoting the preliminary study of the Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK).

However, the opposition countered the figures pointing to a recent report by theSasthraSahithya Parishad, a Left outfit, according to which at least seven lakh students are away from the facilities to pursue online classes across the state.

The lack of internet access, poor data speed, and uneven distribution of online study equipment pose challenges to the much-hyped digital education in the state, the UDF pointed out.

At least 17 percent of people do not have internet access in the state, they alleged and said even those having the connectivity, majority of them do not have even 2G speed.

With this poor internet speed, how could students download the study material, shared by teachers via social media platforms like WhatsApp, Roji M John (Congress) asked while seeking a notice for an adjournment motion over the issue?

He urged the government to release the number of students who had been given laptops, mobile phones, and internet connections under the government scheme.

While all students get equal facilities in schools, it could not be ensured when attending online classes in homes, the Angamaly MLA said, adding that the much-hyped laptop project by the public sector Keltron, announced by the government to help poor children, had not yet materialized.

A clear digital divide existed in the state's educational sector now as CBSE and ICSE schools carry out their online classes using advanced applications while a large number of government school students still have no access to the digital study materials and equipment, he added.

Meanwhile, Sivankutty assured the House that the government would provide digital facilities to all children.

Trial classes would be carried out in the initial two weeks and the regular class would begin after that ensuring online access to all students, he said.

The minister also said a total of 2.6 lakh students did not have access to digital facilities last year and the issue was resolved during the previous academic year itself.

Though Speaker M B Rajesh denied leave for the motion based on the minister's reply, the opposition did not stage a walkout and co-operated with the House proceedings.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday inaugurated the virtual reopening of the academic sessions in the public schools across the state.

Digital classes for 1-9 standards began through KITE- Victers channel through its First Bell portal.

Vijayan had said the Kerala model of digital education during the COVID-19 pandemic is a successful one worth emulating.

