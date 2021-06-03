Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Board cancels class 12 exams

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-06-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 12:58 IST
The Uttar Pradesh Board on Thursday cancelled the class 12 examination.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in which Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who holds charge of Secondary Education department, was also present.

Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal told PTI that ''examination for the UP board class 12 has been cancelled.'' Nearly 26 lakh candidates are registered for the class 12 board exams in the state.

The state had last month cancelled class 10 UP Board exam following which nearly 30 lakh candidates, who had registered for it, were promoted to class 11. Many state boards have cancelled the class 12 exam after the Union government on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and that the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

