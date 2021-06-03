Left Menu

Govt sets up expert panel to fix minimum wages

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 13:55 IST
The government has constituted an expert group led by Prof Ajit Mishra, that will give recommendations on fixation of minimum wages and national floor minimum wage.

''The Ministry of Labour & Employment issued an order and has constituted the Expert Group to provide technical inputs and recommendations on fixation of Minimum Wages and National Floor Minimum Wages,'' a labour ministry statement said.

Minimum wage is different for different categories of workers.

National floor refers to the minimum level of wage that is applicable to all categories of workers across the country.

The group has been constituted for a period of three years from the date of notification.

To arrive at the wage rates, the group will look into the international best practices on the wages and evolve a scientific criteria and methodology for fixation of wages.

The expert group is chaired by Prof Ajit Mishra, Director, Institute of Economic Growth.

The members of the expert group include Prof Tarika Chakraborty, IIM Calcutta, Anushree Sinha, Senior Fellow, National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), Vibha Bhalla, Joint Secretary, H Srinivas, Director General, V V Giri National Labour Institute (VVGNLI).

DPS Negi, Senior Labour & Employment Advisor, Ministry of Labour & Employment is the Member Secretary.

