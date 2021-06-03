Left Menu

Validity of TET certificates extended from seven years to lifetime: Education minister

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 14:18 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@DrRPNishank)
  • Country:
  • India

The validity of the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) qualifying certificates has been extended from seven years to a lifetime, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ''Nishank'' announced on Thursday.

''The government has decided to extend the validity period of the Teachers Eligibility Test qualifying certificates from seven years to life with a retrospective effect from 2011,'' the minister said in a statement.

''The respective state governments and UTs will take necessary action to revalidate and issue fresh TET certificates to those candidates whose period of seven years has already lapsed,'' he added.

Pokhriyal said this will be a positive step to boost employment opportunities for the candidates aspiring to make a career in the field of teaching.

Possessing the TET qualifying certificate is one of the essential qualifications for a person to be eligible for an appointment as a school teacher.

The guidelines dated February 11, 2011, of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), laid down that TET would be conducted by the state governments and the validity of the TET certificates was seven years from the date of passing TET.

