IGGMCH resident doctors refuse to attend ICU services, except in COVID-19 complex
Resident doctors of the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH) Nagpur, who are on indefinite mass leave, have decided not to attend ICU services in the hospital, except in the COVID-19 complex, from Thursday afternoon onwards.
Around 230 resident doctors of IGGMCH in Maharashtra's Nagpur, have been on indefinite mass leave since Tuesday, demanding that they be relieved from COVID-19 duties, as infections are on the decline, so that they can focus on their post-graduation studies.
Speaking to PTI, Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) president at IGGMCH Dr Rajat Agrawal said a virtual meeting will be held with T P Lahane, the director of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research over the issue later in the day.
''No resident doctor is going to work in ICU services of the IGGMCH, except in the COVID-19 complex, from 12 pm onwards,'' Dr Agarwal said.
Resident doctors at the hospital have been demanding that they be allowed to concentrate on post-graduate studies given that the pandemic situation in Nagpur district is under control.
