No state board exams for Classes 10 and 12 in Maha: Minister

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-06-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 17:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The state board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 in Maharashtra have been cancelled this year in view of the prevailing coronavirus pandemic, minister Vijay Wadettiwar announced on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters here, relief and rehabilitation minister Wadettiwar said, The state board exams of Classes 12 and 10 are cancelled.

''Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had already indicated about it in his earlier address to the state. A (formal) decision was taken today.'' The Maharashtra government's decision came two days after the Centre cancelled the CBSE Class 12 board exams citing the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Class 10 (SSC) board exams in the state were cancelled earlier due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, but a formal announcement was made on Thursday.

Some people had opposed the cancellation of exams but in todays meeting with CM Thackeray, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and other officials concerned, it was decided to cancel the exams, Wadettiwar said.

School education minister Varsha Gaikwad had said on Wednesday that a proposal has been sent to the state disaster management authority to take a final call on these exams.

