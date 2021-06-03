Left Menu

Academicians write to President Kovind over 'violence' in Bengal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 17:57 IST
Academicians write to President Kovind over 'violence' in Bengal
President of India, Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A group of academicians, who are from Dalit, tribal, and backward communities, have written to President Ram Nath Kovind against the alleged violence targeting members of scheduled castes and tribes in West Bengal and sought his intervention.

''The SC & ST community being the sufferer of this brutal violence needs an assurance of rebuilding and resettling their plundered houses, right to life to the orphaned children, providing medical and other facilities with immediate effect with the full protection and safety,'' the statement signed by nearly 115 Delhi University academicians said.

They alleged, ''The state-sponsored activists of Trinamool Congress in collaboration with the state police have targeted the SC/ST community and spread the violence of killing, looting, raping, and occupying their land.'' The TMC has denied the allegations of political violence leveled against it and accused the BJP of exaggerating some incidents of post-poll violence for political purposes.

With the state assembly results out on May 2, more than 11,000 people and most of them belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) community have been rendered homeless and over 40,000 were affected in the 1,627 incidents of violence, these academicians alleged.

Over 5,000 houses were demolished, inhuman atrocities were committed against 142 women while 26 people died in the suburban areas belonging to SC/ST community, the academicians, who have written under the aegis of Centre for Social Development, claimed.

More than 2,000 people have become refugees as internally displaced persons in Assam, Odisha, and Jharkhand, they alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus
4
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021