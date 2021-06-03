No state board exams for Classes 10 and 12 in Maha: Minister

The state board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 in Maharashtra have been cancelled this year in view of the prevailing coronavirus pandemic, minister Vijay Wadettiwar announced on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters here, relief and rehabilitation minister Wadettiwar said, ''The state board exams of Classes 12 and 10 are cancelled.

''Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had already indicated about it in his earlier address to the state. A (formal) decision was taken today.'' The Maharashtra government's decision came two days after the Centre cancelled the CBSE Class 12 board exams citing the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Class 10 (SSC) board exams in the state were cancelled earlier due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, but a formal announcement was made on Thursday.

''Some people had opposed the cancellation of exams but in todays meeting with CM Thackeray, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and other officials concerned, it was decided to cancel the exams,'' Wadettiwar said.

Later in the day, school education minister Varsha Gaikwad said her department would soon announce decisions regarding internal assessment system for students as well as policy for CET (Common Entrance Test for admissions) and other entrance examinations.

In a video message,Gaikwad said, The Maharashtra government has announced cancellation of Class 12 exams today.

The school education department will soon announce its decisions regarding internal assessment as well as policy for CET and other entrance examinations.'' The minister said she was aware what challenges students are facing on academic and health fronts during the pandemic.

I am aware of tension among parents and students.

They were facing two challenges COVID-19 and studies. The issue of mental stress on students was also discussed with state officials, Gaikwad said.

The minister said she had urged the Centre to prioritise vaccination of teachers and non-teaching staff.

I had requested the Union government earlier to vaccinate teachers and non-teaching staff first. Geographical situation was also an issue (while cancelling exams) - there will be monsoon in Maharashtra soon, she said.

Chief Minister Thackeray had sought uniformity and common formula over Class 12 exams during his interaction with the Union government, she said.

