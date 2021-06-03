Left Menu

Postpone AIIMS entrance exam, demand student unions

Student organisations NSUI and ABVP have demanded that the postgraduate entrance examination conducted by AIIMS be postponed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.The exam has been scheduled on June 16, even though medical graduates were asked by the government to offer their services for at least 100 days during the second wave of the pandemic with an assurance that they would be notified about the exams one month ahead.A statement from the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad ABVP said, The AIIMS had postponed its INI-CET examination.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 22:49 IST
Postpone AIIMS entrance exam, demand student unions
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Student organisations NSUI and ABVP have demanded that the postgraduate entrance examination conducted by AIIMS be postponed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The exam has been scheduled on June 16, even though medical graduates were asked by the government to offer their services for at least 100 days during the second wave of the pandemic with an assurance that they would be notified about the exams one month ahead.

A statement from the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) said, ''The AIIMS had postponed its INI-CET examination. But now only 18 days prior, the new date for INI-CET announced by AIIMS stands at 16th June. This has caused furore within the student community.'' ABVP National General Secretary Nidhi Tripathi said it wasn't fair to make medical graduates appear for exams "all of a sudden".

"ABVP appeals to the Ministry of Health, Government of India to extend the date of the INI-CET exam so that the candidates receive enough time to prepare," Tripathi said.

In a letter to the AIIMS director, National Students' Union of India (NSUI) president Neeraj Kundan said, ''Thousands of medical aspirants have approached me and sought my help in taking forward their grievances regarding the PG/INICET exam schedule on June 16, 2021.

"Since the PG/INICET is a much sought after entrance exam that decides the fate of over 80,000 medical aspirants in the country, it is paramount that we look into their grievances most objectively and provide them with an amicable solution,'' he said.

NSUI is the student wing of the Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus
4
Cyprus checkpoints linking Greek and Turkish sides to reopen Friday - UN

Cyprus checkpoints linking Greek and Turkish sides to reopen Friday - UN

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021