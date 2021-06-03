Uttar Pradesh Board class 12 exams cancelled

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday cancelled the class 12 board examination, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying the health of children is a priority amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Adityanath in which Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who holds charge of the Secondary Education department, was also present.

In a tweet in Hindi, the chief minister said, ''In the present circumstances amid the Covid pandemic, the health safety of children is our priority. Taking inspiration from the Prime Minister, UP government has decided not to hold class 10 and 12 board examinations.'' In a statement issued later, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said "in the wider interest of students and teachers and to regularise the academic session, the examinations of class XII of the State Board of Secondary Education have been cancelled".

Sharma said "the preparations for conducting the examination had been completed, but given the priority of safeguarding the health of students and teachers, the high school examination of the year 2021 was cancelled earlier and today it was decided to cancel the intermediate exam for the year 2021 and promote the students".

The decision to cancel the exams will benefit 29.94 lakh students of High School (10th) and 26,10 lakh students of class 12, he said.

He said it has been decided to promote the class 10 and 12 students, but the is being formula worked out is yet to be finalised.

On the formula for giving marks to students, a committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Aradhana Shukla and the final decision will be taken and marks will be given on the basis of the panel's recommendations, he said.

This decision will help regularise the next academic session and the online classes for students of 11 can be started, he said, adding that those getting promoted from class 12 will also be able to seek admissions in colleges.

Many state boards have cancelled the class 12 exams after the Union government on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and that the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

